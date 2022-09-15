Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 63,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

