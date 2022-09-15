Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 19,860 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,860 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.4 %

T opened at $16.77 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.