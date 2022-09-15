Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:KEYS traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.91. 15,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,012. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

