Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$6,067,696.18 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 42,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.13, for a total transaction of C$6,067,696.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,388,685.81.

Paul Carreiro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kinaxis alerts:

On Friday, September 9th, Paul Carreiro sold 17,370 shares of Kinaxis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.05, for a total transaction of C$2,484,851.45.

Kinaxis Stock Down 0.7 %

KXS stock opened at C$138.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$152.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$148.01. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$119.48 and a 12 month high of C$229.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$103.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KXS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$217.15.

About Kinaxis

(Get Rating)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.