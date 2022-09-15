Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, an increase of 1,993.4% from the August 15th total of 338,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 45.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Kiora Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %

KPRX opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

