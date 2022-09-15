Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.28

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and traded as low as $15.23. Kirin shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 81,189 shares trading hands.

Kirin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

