KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 90.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.7%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

KREF stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 430.34, a current ratio of 430.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 48.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

