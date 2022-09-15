Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.51

Shares of Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.51 and traded as low as $7.20. Klabin shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 15,043 shares changing hands.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Klabin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1339 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

