KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Hits $0.75 on Major Exchanges

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00003719 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.87 million and $781,730.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,300.4% against the dollar and now trades at $948.55 or 0.04708801 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00822309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035321 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 27,851,345 coins. The official website for KLAYswap Protocol is klayswap.com. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

