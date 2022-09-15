Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Update

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kuke Music Stock Performance

Kuke Music stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 263,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,709. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. Kuke Music has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kuke Music stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

