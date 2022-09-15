Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Update

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Kuraray Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KURRY traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. 989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kuraray has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.53.
Kuraray Company Profile
