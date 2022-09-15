Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Update

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Kuraray Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KURRY traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. 989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kuraray has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.53.

Kuraray Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

