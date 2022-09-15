KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Update

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 84,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

KVH Industries Price Performance

KVHI opened at $9.54 on Thursday. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KVH Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in KVH Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,795,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 93,002 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 35,235 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVH Industries Company Profile

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

