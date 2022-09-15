Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after buying an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after buying an additional 103,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after buying an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX traded down $7.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $413.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $461.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.75. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

