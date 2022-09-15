Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 1.5% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after purchasing an additional 184,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after buying an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $7.97 on Thursday, hitting $413.79. The company had a trading volume of 77,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,397. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $461.58 and a 200 day moving average of $477.75.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

