Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CFO Jeremy Whitaker Sells 2,406 Shares

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CFO Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,406 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $13,545.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,801.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeremy Whitaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,407 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $13,743.97.

On Friday, September 9th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,406 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $14,002.92.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,407 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $14,562.35.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Jeremy Whitaker sold 3,364 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $20,823.16.

On Monday, August 29th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 3,364 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $21,899.64.

NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. 146,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,057. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lantronix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.77 million, a P/E ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 2.30.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 756,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 336,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 515,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

