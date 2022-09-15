Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.00 million-$162.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.37 million. Lantronix also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Lantronix Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LTRX opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 2.30. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,041 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $90,310.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,041 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $90,310.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $91,599.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,416.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,642 shares of company stock valued at $670,142. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lantronix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lantronix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Lantronix by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

