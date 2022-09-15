Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading Down 4.4%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) fell 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.62 and last traded at $72.12. 3,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 566,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 3.52.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $262,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,761.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,281 shares of company stock valued at $995,921. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

