Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPR) Short Interest Update

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 2,175.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Larkspur Health Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Larkspur Health Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $521,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 365,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,702,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Larkspur Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larkspur Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. Larkspur Health Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

About Larkspur Health Acquisition

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the biotechnology sector in the United States.

