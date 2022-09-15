Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE: LB):

9/7/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$40.00.

9/1/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$43.00.

9/1/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$43.00 to C$40.00.

9/1/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$43.00 to C$39.00.

9/1/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$39.00.

9/1/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$48.00 to C$46.00.

8/16/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$46.00.

8/8/2022 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$44.00 to C$43.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.6 %

LB stock traded up C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$34.29. 200,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,957. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$32.80 and a 52 week high of C$45.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 23.98.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

