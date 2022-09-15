LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Shares Down 0.1%

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.13 and last traded at $32.15. Approximately 13,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 18,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.
LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (LSAT)
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.