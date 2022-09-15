LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Shares Down 3.1%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Rating) shares fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 44,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$21.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23.

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

