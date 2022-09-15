LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Price Performance
LFVN stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.22. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $7.70.
LifeVantage Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
Further Reading
