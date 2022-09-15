LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Price Performance

LFVN stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.22. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

About LifeVantage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the first quarter worth $234,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LifeVantage by 61.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

