Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.08

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$56.08 and traded as high as C$66.20. Linamar shares last traded at C$65.25, with a volume of 161,909 shares.

LNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 12.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In other Linamar news, insider Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$55.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,981,420.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,981,420.48. Insiders bought 456,776 shares of company stock valued at $27,271,095 in the last ninety days.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

