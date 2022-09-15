Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors accounts for approximately 1.3% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Lithia Motors stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,664. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.87 and a fifty-two week high of $366.36.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.20.

Insider Activity

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.