Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires Shares of 49,440 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Several analysts have recently commented on APO shares. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.72.

Shares of APO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.37. 33,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

