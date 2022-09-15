Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after buying an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $47.95. 123,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

