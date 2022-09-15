Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 200 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in AutoZone by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,477,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,172.94.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.0 %

Insider Activity at AutoZone

Shares of AZO stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,133.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,191.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,085.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,552.65 and a one year high of $2,362.24.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

