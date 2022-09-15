Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $471,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Lennar by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after buying an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.90. The stock had a trading volume of 84,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average of $79.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.27%.

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

