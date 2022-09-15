Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $6.52 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after buying an additional 291,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,316,276,000 after acquiring an additional 55,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,703 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Price Performance

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.73.

NYSE DHR traded up $3.21 on Thursday, hitting $284.94. 96,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,805. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.94 and a 200-day moving average of $269.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $207.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

