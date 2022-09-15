Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 270.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.47. 38,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,975 shares of company stock worth $3,270,099. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.