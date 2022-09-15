Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 21.7% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 441.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 52,263 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Webster Financial by 394.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,451 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 106,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,113. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

