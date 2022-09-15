Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $412.45. 50,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,117. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $419.28 and its 200-day moving average is $432.68. The stock has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

