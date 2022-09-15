Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 30.86.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Lucid Group stock opened at 16.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of 13.25 and a 12-month high of 57.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 19.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,937,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,441,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.