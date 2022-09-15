Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.75-$9.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.87 billion-$7.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.69 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.90-$1.95 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LULU stock traded down $4.32 on Thursday, reaching $338.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,779. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $405.48.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

