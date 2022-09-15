LunchMoney (LMY) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

LunchMoney (LMY) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $122,238.55 and approximately $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,704.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00058387 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005519 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00064920 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00077487 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,797,937 coins. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken.

LunchMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

