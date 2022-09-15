Lynch & Associates IN Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 283,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in General Mills by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.5 %

General Mills stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.80. The stock had a trading volume of 211,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,351. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.38. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

