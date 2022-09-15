Lynch & Associates IN Buys 2,794 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.96. 249,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,744. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.85. The firm has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
