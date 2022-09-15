Lynch & Associates IN Buys 2,794 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.96. 249,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,744. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.85. The firm has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.