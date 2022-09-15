Lynch & Associates IN Buys 565 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $19,186,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $17,051,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,232,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $20,262,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTE traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,067. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

