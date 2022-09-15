Lynch & Associates IN Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $309.63. The company had a trading volume of 71,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,551. The firm has a market cap of $294.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.