Lynch & Associates IN Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Stock Performance
Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $309.63. The company had a trading volume of 71,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,551. The firm has a market cap of $294.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33.
Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
