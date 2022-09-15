Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 1,094 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.90. The stock had a trading volume of 163,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average of $91.70. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $108.15.

