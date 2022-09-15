M Financial Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

M Financial Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,862,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,497,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,472,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,786,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,848,000 after buying an additional 23,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,762,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $164.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.91. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $152.74 and a 52 week high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

