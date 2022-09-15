Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Trading Down 0.3%

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.58. 17,405 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 345% from the average session volume of 3,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in India and Mauritius. It operates in two segments, Basic and Other Services; and Cellular. The company offers basic telephony, broadband, and mobile services. It also provides cloud services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.; and mobile, international long distance, and Internet services under the CHILL brand.

