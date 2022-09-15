Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.77

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.
Man Wah Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64.
Man Wah Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.3831 per share. This is a boost from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.
Man Wah Company Profile
Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.
See Also
