Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 168.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $141.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 1.84. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.