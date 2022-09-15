Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.58.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum
In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Marathon Petroleum Price Performance
Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $98.32 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $114.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.
Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
See Also
