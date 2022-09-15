Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $98.32 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $114.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

