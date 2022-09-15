Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Marblegate Acquisition worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,690,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,710,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,150,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,463,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Marblegate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GATE opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. Marblegate Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

About Marblegate Acquisition

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

