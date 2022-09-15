Markel Corp Grows Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp owned 1.62% of Healthcare Services Group worth $22,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 84,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCSG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.06. 8,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.21.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 215.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.