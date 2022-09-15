Markel Corp Invests $205,000 in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Markel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCT. Bank of America lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

In related news, insider Eva F. Harris purchased 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DCT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,289. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $50.46.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

