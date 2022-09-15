Markel Corp Invests $7.03 Million in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Markel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,027,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,743,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,132 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,036,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,157 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THG. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.88. 2,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,829. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $155.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.82 and a 200 day moving average of $142.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

