Markel Corp Raises Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 467.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CoStar Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 367,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,016,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 41,923 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.19. The stock had a trading volume of 79,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,143. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

